WAYNESBORO, Pa., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- April Bastian, a Christian momma who unconditionally loves children, whether they're hers or not; has completed her new book "The Kitten Adventures": a short but sweet tale that revolves around three kittens as they help their friends and community prepare for the upcoming holidays.
Bastian shares, "Want to go on an adventure? Then come join the three kittens Mittens, Daisy, and Lucy as they help others in their community and celebrate the holidays with them animal style. Meet their friends and see how they all come together, especially when help is needed. Maybe you will see one day how nice it is to help others in your life and the meaning of celebrating holidays as well as the real meanings of the holidays."
Published by Page Publishing, April Bastian's charming tale shows the beauty of helping each other out.
This picture book can be used as a tool in introducing the spirit of unity and the joys of having a confidant to young children.
