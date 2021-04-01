MEADVILLE, Pa., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Was Just A Child": a stirring memoir that informs the readers of the issues of child abuse and the things that they need to know to stop parents' maltreatment to their children. "I Was Just A Child" is the creation of published author April Longabaugh, a woman who was born to a couple who had out-of-control personalities. She survived and learned to move on from the traumatic events she experienced from her parents.
Longabaugh writes, "This book was written as part of her therapy to address the issues of her physical, emotional, and sexual abuse which she suffered at the hands of her parents. April was encouraged to write and use art to express her feelings and thoughts about the severe trauma that she experienced as she was growing up in her family. It is a miracle that April can function today as a complete human being who expresses love and kindness to others, including her parents. This process has allowed April to heal and be able to share her growth and insight with others in a very powerful modality.
"I have witnessed how her story has affected others and helps them address their issues and begin the long journey of healing. For those who were not abused, this book is enlightening and informs them that something needs to be done to stop the abuse. I believe that this book has something in it for everyone." Quoted by Pat Potter McAndrews, MA.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Longabaugh's new book tackles the different kinds of child abuse and the things that need to be done to stop this violence against innocent kids.
