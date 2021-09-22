MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Death to Life: The Life Seeker": a potent arrangement of faith-based poetry. "From Death to Life: The Life Seeker" is the creation of published author April McCamery, a native of the Bronx, New York, who discovered a gift for writing at a young age. McCamery graduated from City College of New York with a bachelor's degree in English (major) and theater (minor).
McCamery shares, "The life seeks the heart and the heart seeks the life. They meet at the point of death and ascend from death to life. There is always a sense of wanting to know the hidden things. What lies in the secret place are the keys to life. Why does life begin at death?
"From Death to Life is becoming a life seeker. One important key to life is truth. However, truth can be a whisper in the midst of our own thoughts, hearts, emotions, and desires. So in order to hear truth, we must be still and be silent. Why is truth so hard to hear?
"These poems are from an experienced life seeker. Seeking life is not an easy road, but the destination is glorious. Anyone can choose to live this life. These creative poems are from the lens of a life seeker."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April McCamery's new book is an inspiring and thoughtful arrangement of poetic verse.
McCamery's imaginative nature is on display within the pages of this testament to her faith.
