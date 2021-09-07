MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Winnie": a fun-filled tale of a dog and cat duo. "Winnie" is the creation of published author April Renner Curtsinger, a Kentucky native and loving wife and mother who attended Eastern Kentucky University to earn a degree in child development.
Curtsinger shares, "Have you ever judged a book by its cover?
"Winnie was scared when she arrived at her new home and was not welcomed by Boone because she looked different than him. Boone and Winnie thought they could not be friends; however, they soon realized how much they enjoyed one another once they looked past their physical differences.
"It can be scary moving to a new place and meeting new people. God teaches us to treat everyone we meet with love, kindness, and respect. You never know what might happen; sometimes we find friends in the most unlikely packages. Join Boone and Winnie on their journey to friendship!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Renner Curtsinger's new book contains illustrations crafted by B. Teresa Campbell.
With an important lesson on acceptance and charming illustrations, readers will find an enjoyable and educational narrative within Curtsinger's second children's work.
