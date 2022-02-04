MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Minute with Mom: Weekly Affirmations with Teen Daughter": a powerful opportunity for spiritual and personal growth. "A Minute with Mom: Weekly Affirmations with Teen Daughter" is the creation of published author April Spann, a native of Mississippi who owns G.L.A.M. Ministries, which seeks to inspire teenaged girls to love themselves and accept God's love. Spann is happily married and the proud mother of two teenaged children.
Spann shares, "Have you ever wondered if you can have just one minute of uninterrupted time with your daughter where you can pour into her life the love and gratitude that God has given you to share?
"This guided journal takes you through many life lessons and aids in areas where conversations can begin. This journal helps to reaffirm who she is in Christ and strengthens your relationship with her. It also helps them affirm that they are truly special in your eyes as well as the eyes of God and that they can do and be anything they purpose in their heart.
"May these minutes with your daughter turn into a lifetime of memories and wisdom in how she can love herself, God, and others."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Spann's new book will provide parents and their teen daughters with priceless opportunities for bonding.
Spann shares in hopes of helping young women find their true value in God's promise.
