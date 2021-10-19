PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding the right hotel accounting software can be challenging but finding a hospitality financial management partner that offers "unparalleled" and "flawless" customer service is a real coup. The Battery, a private social club with a handful of guestrooms in San Francisco, has done just that with Aptech. Serving 5,000 members, The Battery is leveraging PVNG from Aptech to manage its enterprise accounting. In addition to being extremely pleased with the user-friendliness of the solution, the club operator says the responsive, intelligence, and overall knowledge of the Aptech support team is what has them elated over service.
"Every time I get off the phone with someone at Aptech I look around the room and say to my accounting team: 'I wish every company was like Aptech,'" said Rachael Horlak, The Battery Director of Finance. "I have been in hospitality finance for 20 years. The customer service we receive from Aptech is 'unparalleled' from any software company I have ever interacted with in my professional career. They ensure your set-up experience is 'flawless' without missing any steps, and that you are completely comfortable before they leave you on your own to manage the software. I have never called Aptech and received a customer service associate who was not extremely kind and professional or who did not (or could not) answer the question or issue I was facing. I have never had to wait for a call back. I have never been transferred around to multiple people to troubleshoot an issue. Their team is responsive, intelligent, and every single employee seems to have the same high level understanding of the product. There isn't anything more frustrating than lack of knowledgeable customer service standing in the way of productivity.
"We are very pleased with PVNG too; it is an extremely user-friendly product," Horlak said. "It has the ease of popular off-the shelf accounting software but the built-in layered security of required approvals that products of that type are lacking. As happy as we are with PVNG, it's Aptech's customer service that is the real shining star, and it's what I like best about working with this company."
For 50 years, Aptech has been developing web-based, customizable, financial-management software that today's hoteliers need to access, view, compare, and dynamically analyze the performance data of their single hotel or multi-property, multi-branded portfolios. Employing hotel industry standards and best in class technology at more than 4,000 hotels, Aptech's solutions work independently or in sync to quickly respond to changes in revenue and expenses and identify trends that will better position the asset for growth and profitability.
PVNG is a game-changer in the world of hotel accounting. If features the Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger, Statistics, Financials, and Bank Reconciliation that today's hotel operators are seeking with much-needed browser navigation. Its OCR invoice processing, myriad of payment options, drill-down capabilities in financial statements and reports, ability to handle single or multi-property accounting, and the fact that it can be deployed as a hosted service, explains why this accounting solution is in such high demand.
"We are thrilled that The Battery is so pleased with the support they are receiving from Aptech," said Sam Costa, Aptech Director of Customer Service and Support. "This is the BEST support team we've ever had.
There has never been a single complaint; I receive nothing but praise. What people say they like most is the immediate attention provided. There is no going through receptionists. No call-backs days later. When you call Aptech support between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. EST, you get results.
"Our team takes great pride in their work and values our long-term partnerships with our customers," he said. "We aim to provide feature rich solutions that are simple to use. PVNG especially is so user friendly that even those working from home say accessing the cloud solution is effortless. The fact that Aptech has been in the hotel financial management for 50 years speaks volumes to the quality of our solutions and the customer service our team is driven to provide. We appreciate our relationship with The Battery, and our support team is standing by to assist . . . no matter the need."
About Aptech Computer Systems Inc.
Aptech Computer Systems, Inc., based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the only provider of a fully integrated enterprise accounting, business intelligence and planning ecosystem to the hospitality industry. All clients are companies like yours, which own or manage hotels. Its solutions help customers at both the corporate and property levels understand their financial and operational data for faster goal achievement. The company is renowned for introducing business intelligence into the hotel industry and offers a solid resource of hospitality professionals. Aptech is an IBM Software Value Plus partner and Premier Solution Provider, as well as a Prophix Premier Business Partner. Incorporated in 1970, Aptech's state-of-the-art back office, true business intelligence and enterprise planning solutions are 100% hotel specific. Solutions include PVNG, Execuvue® and Targetvue. Clients comprise more than 4,000 properties – including large chains, multiple-property management companies and single-site hotels. Execuvue is registered to Aptech Computer Systems Inc. All other trademarks are owned by their respective holders. For more information, please visit http://www.aptech-inc.com.
