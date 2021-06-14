SOUDERTON, Pa., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation today announced that the Company has started construction of a new testing center at its global headquarters in Souderton, PA. In addition to showcasing AR's equipment, chambers, software and system solution design capabilities, the new facility will enable the Company to perform tests up to HIRF level field strengths and EMC standards testing such as MIL-STD-461,DO-160, ISO-11451-2, and IEC-61000-4-3.
"We are excited to embark on this project that will expand our inhouse capabilities and enable us to showcase the full breadth of AR solutions," says Donald "Shep" Shepherd, Chairman of AR. "Our new center provides customers alike with access to an industry-leading EMC testing facility, further exemplifying that AR is committed to support their efforts in this important field."
AR's new testing center is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021. To accommodate large equipment and field strengths, the new facility will feature a 10-meter semi-anechoic chamber and a reverberation chamber. These capabilities will enable AR to conduct final acceptance tests in house for customers, prior to shipment. Additionally, a built-in product showcase will demonstrate the performance and breadth of AR's solutions.
AR Testing Center Key Facts and Highlights
- Large 10-meter semi-anechoic chamber with the ability to perform tests up to HIRF level field strengths
- Reverberation chamber with lowest usable frequency of 200 MHz
- Turntables, antenna mast, and other positioning equipment
- Amplifier showcase
- Advanced testing capabilities
- emcware®
About AR
For over 50 years, AR has played a significant role in the success of the aerospace, military, automotive, medical, commercial, and telecom industries. The RF/Microwave Instrumentation division of AR provides Total RF Test Solutions by offering customers RF test instrumentation, RF test systems, EMC test software, and chambers. In addition to the complete array of product solutions, AR brings world-class customer service and application support; from calibration and regular maintenance to troubleshooting and repairs, you can depend on AR's service and support teams.
For more information, contact AR RF/Microwave Instrumentation, 160 Schoolhouse Rd., Souderton, PA 18964 at 215-723-8181 or at http://www.arworld.us. For an applications engineer, call 800-933-8181.
Media Contact
Emily Hesley, AR, +1 (215) 723-8181 Ext: 315, ehesley@arworld.us
Brian Ribeiro, Mspire Group, 908-938-5806, bribeiro@mspiregroup.com
SOURCE AR