MEADVILLE, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Inside What Door Is Your Marriage In?: Eight Short Stories": a powerful testimony to what God can do for a marriage when surrendered into His hands. "Inside What Door Is Your Marriage In?: Eight Short Stories" is the creation of published author Aracelis Maldonado, a Latin American mother of three who wants to share her testimony with the world.
Maldonado shares, "Being married for nineteen years, you really don't know your spouse until God reveals the truth. This is how the Lord showed me through prayer on how to name the title of my book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aracelis Maldonado's new book is a product of fervent prayer, diligent Bible study, quiet contemplation, and more prayer.
Exuding faith in the midst of marital difficulty, readers going through tough times in their marriage will find something to relate to as well as hope and courage to persevere and carry on. The underlying message is marriage is best placed in God's hands.
View a synopsis of "Inside What Door Is Your Marriage In?: Eight Short Stories" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Inside What Door Is Your Marriage In?: Eight Short Stories" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Inside What Door Is Your Marriage In?: Eight Short Stories," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing