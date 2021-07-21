BLUE BELL, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Reading Company (ARC) today announced its Spanish curriculum, ARC Core en español, aligned to the TEKS SLAR for kindergarten through second grade, meets or exceeds expectations of the Texas Resource Review (TRR). As part of the Texas Education Agency, TRR provides independent, objective curriculum reviews to assess the quality of instructional materials.
ARC Core en español is rated 100% in Texts, Developing and Sustaining Foundational Literacy Skills, Program Monitoring, Supports for All Learners, and Implementation.
This report follows the stellar review for the company's TEKS ELAR-aligned curriculum in 2019, ARC Core(R), and joins the growing number of states (Arizona, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont) that have conducted independent reviews and recognized ARC for the value of its high-quality instructional materials and implementation supports.
Jane Hileman, CEO and founder, American Reading Company said, "Not all high-quality instructional materials are created equal. Expert reviews that are published by organizations, like the Texas Education Agency and others, provide school districts nationwide with a blueprint for adopting a results-driven curriculum. What matters most are student outcomes and quality supports for teachers and schools." She continued, "The parity of ARC Core and ARC Core en Español makes it possible for every student — Spanish-speaking, English-speaking, or multilingual— to achieve the goal of reading on or above grade level in one or more languages."
Lucía M. Sánchez, VP of Spanish and Multilingual Programs, American Reading Company said, "This favorable review from TRR recognizes ARC's commitment to supporting a multicultural, multi-perspective educational experience with tools that equitably represent the students in the classroom.
"ARC Core en español includes a formative assessment rooted in the developmental sequence of reading acquisition in Spanish as well as the best authentic books and finest translations available."
About American Reading Company
American Reading Company is a diverse, mission-driven organization that works to ensure every student is reading on or above grade level in more than 5,320 schools and 1,070 districts nationwide. Headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, ARC employs more than 250 people nationwide. The team works collaboratively to strengthen district and school capacity at every level by placing literacy and agency at the heart of school transformation through:
- Thematic Inquiry Core Curriculum
- K–12 Reading Instruction and Assessment
- Teacher and Leader Learning
- Expertly Curated Classroom Libraries
As a result, all students using ARC's programs read, write, discuss, think, investigate, and solve problems at ever-increasing levels of proficiency. Their academic performance is accelerated, and their life prospects are fundamentally improved.
