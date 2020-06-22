Are You in the Right Career to Survive in the Post COVID-19 World?

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Career and College Counselors announced today they are expanding services to include career counseling to meet the unique and continuing challenges of the Post Covid-19 workforce.
These challenges include flexible schedules, middle management positions disappearing, accelerating automation and the increasing demand for digital expertise.
Unfortunately 80% of the global workforce are not happy with their careers due to the increase stress and uncertainty.
Knowing these challenges, are you are on the right career path to succeed?
With people working from home, now is the perfect opportunity to invest the time and energy to reset your career, reach for your dreams, and create your plan to meet your new future.
Work and career dissatisfaction have many causes, and COVID 19 has spotlighted these feelings of unhappiness. These causes include lack of purpose, and unawareness of passions or interests.
Without warning, government officials quickly separated work into two categories: essential and non-essential workers. Essential workers continued working and earning. Unable to work remotely, many non-essential workers were laid-off and depended on the unemployment check.
Don't be told that your work and job is not essential!
One truth that must be recognized is today's essential job does not automatically mean tomorrow's essential job.
So, what can you do? Reset your career… Reach for your dreams… Create your plan
A great start is developing a plan that resets your career and reaches your dreams by answering three important questions:
- Who are you?
- Where will you shine?
- What is your purpose?
To meet the unique needs and challenges of today, Career and College Counselors use a sixty-minute online assessment backed by over 65 years of research and application, and reveals your interests and passions, your unique strengths, your stress points, and your ideal work environment. This life-long tool identifies your career path, explores alternate career choices, and develops career strategies and techniques that will enable success. Included is a one-hour virtual appointment with a career counselor to unpack and interpret the results. In addition, you will receive the entire fifty-page report.
