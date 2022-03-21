MALVERN, Pa., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The unveiled educational program for the 2022 Senior Living Executive Conference will address key challenges and provide best practices and fresh perspective to shape a healthy, robust future for senior living.
The conference will take place in person, May 16-18, in Minneapolis. The Senior Living Executive Conference is the official annual meeting of Argentum, the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed senior living communities.
"The world of senior living has been reshaped by the circumstances of the past several years," said James Balda, President and CEO, Argentum. "The conference agenda for 2022 reflects this, as we re-emerge and rethink. It features programming designed to address market forces driving today's realities and tomorrow's opportunities."
Conference themes focus on four areas:
•. Communication: Keynote speaker Vinh Giang will cover how to enhance communication to lead masterfully.
- Culture: The impact of culture in senior living operations – from strategy, to leadership, to operational performance.
- Community: Using technology to enhance connections and build community.
- Care: From caring for your workforce to your residents, sessions will explore new strategies for workforce retention and resident care to improve profitability, outcomes, and experience.
"This year's meeting is tailored to C-suite executives, regional directors, and functional managers in multiple areas of senior care," said Randy Robbin, President, HMP Education, the medical education arm of HMP Global, the producer of the meeting. "It will bring together nearly 3,000 participants from more than 750 organizations for the premier networking and educational event in the senior care industry."
"The full experience will allow participants to gain important insight while reconnecting with peers and rethinking how to deliver excellence in the resident experience, through safety, technology, wellness, and workforce development," said Brad Williams, Senior Vice President of Business Operations, Argentum.
The 2022 program features more educational content, and programming is tailored to leadership in all facets of senior care. Tracks include:
•. Dining & Hospitality: Sessions will highlight and cover issues on wellness in dining driven by global flavors, sustainability, planning process, forming responsible constituencies, strong teams, training, solid concepts, and the tools to drive in-house innovation and successfully sustain your business model.
•. Finance & Development: Sessions will focus on capitalizing on the wellness trend in development; financing strategies and options for senior housing providers; and the housing market's effects on the senior care industry.
•. HR & Workforce: Among the industry's biggest challenges are recruiting and retaining its workforce, so this track will focus on engagement and retention, talent acquisition, burnout, and automation through technology.
•. Operations: Sessions include the middle market seniors housing opportunity, re-setting and re-sizing your operations for a new reality, implementing telemedicine programs, and ethical considerations in transfer of care.
•. Sales & Marketing: Hear from operators who managed their marketing and promotion, digital platforms, and tracking to create conversions and how they are rebuilding occupancy through a pandemic.
•. Quality & Risk Management: Sessions will focus on using technology to strengthen processes and build community; identifying costs, assessing risks, and improving clinical outcomes; and creating meaningful engagement and connection for residents.
The agenda also includes the inspirational Hero Awards and opening reception on Monday, May 16, followed by educational tracks on Tuesday and Wednesday. Continuing for 2022 is the Executive Director Leadership Institute (EDLI), a special program featuring education designed for executive directors in the areas of operations management, workforce development, sales and marketing, clinical oversight, risk management, and more. Participants will also benefit from the highly valued Exhibit Hall, expanded for 2022, delivering innovation and best-in-class approaches to services and solutions.
Among the features at this year's conference are sessions in The Hive, taking place on the show floor. These sessions will mirror the breakout tracks, and will feature informal, casual conversations facilitated by an industry expert surrounding the industry's most pressing topics.
Participating companies represent decision-makers from for-profit and non-profit assisted living, memory care, independent living, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity, capital providers, industry suppliers, media, and academia.
The Early Bird registration deadline is April 6. Group discounts are available, with up to 40% savings for group registrations. NAB/NCERS CEUs and RCFE CEUs can be earned by attending sessions at the 2022 Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo.
For the full speaker lineup, agenda, continuing education information, exhibit and sponsor information, and to register, visit: seniorlivingconference.com.
