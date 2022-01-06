MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "All about Rainbows": a vibrant and fun children's narrative. "All about Rainbows" is the creation of published author A'Rhonda Hickerson, an educator and school counselor who carries a master's degree in psychology.
Hickerson shares, "Have you seen a rainbow in the sky? Isn't it beautiful? Did you ever want to reach out and touch it? With this book, YOU CAN! Are you ready to learn all about rainbows and learn your numbers too? You will love rainbows and your rainbow will love you!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A'Rhonda Hickerson's new book will engage and educate young readers of any background.
Hickerson shares in hopes of engaging young readers imaginations and instilling a love of learning.
Consumers can purchase "All about Rainbows" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
