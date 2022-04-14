"The Big Giraffe Vacation" from Christian Faith Publishing author Arleen Mendes is a heartfelt story of helping others and the strong bond of family.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Big Giraffe Vacation": a charming story of an unexpected journey. "The Big Giraffe Vacation" is the creation of published author Arleen Mendes, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who comes from a family of seven children.
Mendes shares, "The Big Giraffe Vacation is about Jeffrey a giraffe who goes on vacation with his family and gets lost. He encounters struggles on the way to discover he is all alone. Later, he finds a friend who is willing to help him look for his family. Jeffrey discovers there are people that are willing to help, no matter the circumstances."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arleen Mendes's new book will delight and entertain as readers journey with Jeffrey to find his family.
Mendes shares a charming narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the enjoyment of young readers' imaginations.
Consumers can purchase "The Big Giraffe Vacation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Big Giraffe Vacation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing