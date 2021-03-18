MEADVILLE, Pa., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Convenient Storm": an enthralling narrative that unfolds society's reality to readers. "A Convenient Storm" is the creation of published author Arlene Akin, a writer who is currently working on her Master of Divinity at Talbot School of Theology at Biola University.
Akin writes, "A leak from the head of the New York Federal Reserve bank thrusts a rookie White House correspondent into investigating a looming financial crisis.
"The story follows Rachael Warren as she discovers the dark forces with sinister plans manipulating markets and currency. Powerful individuals are orchestrating events toward global government, using financial instability as a Trojan horse through which to birth their changes. The Convenient Storm winds through the lives of Rachael and her family as they are all thrown into the swirl of historic events unfolding around the new world economy – the new WE government. The looming financial crisis will be blamed on unwitting Jewish bankers. Rachael races to bring their presence to light before it's too late. She is sucked into a world she never dreamed possible and the clock is ticking."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arlene Akin's new book tells a story of intrigue and suspense laced with a grounded look into the anti-Semitism present in church history.
Through this book, the author brings a deeper analysis to readers so they may be able to see how those greedy for power plan to exploit the government across the globe.
