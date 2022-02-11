MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "To Protect and Serve": a potent arrangement of personal poetry. "To Protect and Serve" is the creation of published author Arlene Alma Pohl, a graduate of Criminal Justice and Psychology Studies. Pohl is the proud daughter of a law enforcement officer and proud mother of an officer who specializes in K-9 handling, defensive tactics, and firearms training.
Pohl shares, "Our valiant peacemakers clothed in blue are worthy to be included in your prayers to our Heavenly Father. They are deserving to be a subject of your support as they continue to serve you and protect you in this perilous battlefield. This heartfelt compilation of prayers and poems will surely be a reminder for you to keep your favorite warrior and their family in your prayers, in your thoughts and in your heart, as they devote their lives to assuring you and your family of continual safety. This treasury of unfeigned words promises to be your perpetual and accessible companion when your favorite front-line responder comes to your mind. This concise compendium exudes admiration, gratitude and tenderness toward the thin blue line; that distinguishable line which is filled with fortitude, strength, and prowess. These are just a few of the many obligatory attributes of an officer which manifests his ability to persevere to obtain the successful outcomes of righteousness and to ensure our communities of the attainment and the unceasing containment of justice and peace.
"This tribute dedicated to the men and women in blue largely unifies my passions in supporting their endeavors, together with your passions, as you pray for our heroes and lift them up in prayer to our Heavenly Father. We, the faithful read in God's Word that where two or more are gathered together in his name, God will be with us, in our midst. Carry this keepsake, keep it close to your heart and accompany me in lifting up in prayer our men and women in blue."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arlene Alma Pohl's new book is an engaging tribute to the men and women of law enforcement.
Pohl's familial ties to the law enforcement field are apparent within the pages of this heartfelt work.
