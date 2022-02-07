MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Young Girl's Escape": a gripping discussion of the author's most personal moments. "A Young Girl's Escape" is the creation of published author Arlene Elizabeth, a loving mother and grandmother who currently resides in Florida and works as a hairstylist.
Elizabeth shares, "A true story of my abduction and near-death experience. When I met Jesus and return."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arlene Elizabeth's new book is a heartfelt look back on a life lived through the peaks and valleys.
Elizabeth offers readers a personal look into the most memorable moments that have shaped her life.
Consumers can purchase "A Young Girl's Escape" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Young Girl's Escape," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing