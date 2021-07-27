MEADVILLE, Pa., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Flashes of Blessedness": an engaging narrative of spiritual growth. "Flashes of Blessedness" is the creation of published author Arlene Marie Wever, a Dutch national born on the Caribbean island of Aruba who discovered a love of psychological observation while attending the University of Tulsa.
"Wever shares, "Ariëtte, the protagonist of the novel, is an American girl who grows up on an enchanting Caribbean island. Ariëtte's parents are exemplary citizens; however, regrettably, religion is not part of their lives. Ariëtte is skeptical about God's existence.
"Life on the island is good around the turn of the millennium. Ariëtte has a life filled with adventures and parties, yet she has also experienced sorrowful moments.
"After Ariëtte graduates from high school on the island, she goes to study at a highly-competitive university in the Southwestern region of the United States of America. The college of her choice turns out to be the perfect place that she had always dreamed of. However, during her studies, she makes wrong choices and is forced to abandon the university.
"On an unsuspecting day, the Lord touches Ariëtte's life in the most amazing way.
"The suspenseful novel Flashes of Blessedness is filled with inspirational testimonies that truly happened to the author or to a close relative of her. The novel is fictional, yet the epiphanies—in bold print in the novel—happened for real. The author's objective is to teach the joy of Christianity to young adults and adults. The enthralling Christian novel is a crucial building block for the successful formation of teenage girls."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arlene Marie Wever's new book is a creative tale of discovering God's grace.
Wever spins an exciting fiction with a mix of personal life experiences in this engrossing young adult fiction.
