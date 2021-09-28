MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Powerneer": a richly detailed and intriguing biographical work. "Powerneer" is the creation of published author ArmAden, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and native of Saskatchewan who can trace familial ties in North America back to 1690.
ArmAden shares, "This book is an autobiographic, historic account of the economic transformation of Saskatchewan from a have not to a have province, due in large part to the development of its power production, transmission, and distribution systems, during the latter half of the twentieth century, as told by a lineman who lived it."
"The author respectfully dedicates this work to those who lost their lives while bringing power to all parts of the great, and diverse province of Saskatchewan."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, ArmAden's new book is a fascinating look behind the scenes of a new commodity that is now taken for granted.
ArmAden's story is one of transformation, risk, and innovation as the author takes readers on a journey across the vastly diverse province of Saskatchewan.
Consumers can purchase"Powerneer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Powerneer," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing