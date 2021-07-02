MEADVILLE, Pa., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Safely to Shore: A Marriage Odyssey": a powerful story of love and faith. "Safely to Shore: A Marriage Odyssey" is the creation of published author Armando N. Garza, an ordained pastor who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Southern California. He has over fifteen years of experience in ministering to married couples, as well as men and women who have experienced the pain of divorce.
Garza shares, "Mistakes that break the trust of a marriage often lead to the breakup of that most intimate of human relationships. But our God is a God of redemption and reconciliation, especially when it comes to the sanctity of what He has joined together. The mistakes that we make in marriage are quite often driven by the life experiences that we carry into adulthood.
"And so it is with Paul, the everyman in this story.
"After his infidelity is exposed, Paul's life is one of regret, and he comes to the realization that he has sacrificed the two most important things in his life: his wife and children. As he begins reading a novel based upon the Apostle Paul's shipwreck on his journey to Rome (Acts: 27), he realizes the importance of staying on the ship of faith and of marriage. He then embarks upon his own journey to draw closer to God and reconcile with his now ex-wife, Julie. In turn, Julie must wrestle with whether she can ever trust this man again. Will there be forgiveness and reconciliation in this marriage odyssey?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Armando N. Garza's new book is an engaging story of one man's fight to restore that which was broken.
The author's history of counseling divorced couples is on display within the pages of this fictional account of infidelity, shame, and hope for forgiveness.
