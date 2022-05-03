"My Spiritual Makers" from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Jones is an inspiring discussion of the author's life experience and spiritual journey through the Vietnam War and beyond.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Spiritual Makers": a powerful reminder of the healing and motivating power of God's grace. "My Spiritual Makers" is the creation of published author Timothy Jones, a loving husband and disabled veteran from the Vietnam War era. By the saving grace of God, Jones overcame his disabilities, obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees, and completed a thirty-year career in the "helping field."
Jones shares, "While leading my squad on patrol, I instinctively turned around to signal to my men that the enemy is in the area and to pass it up to our platoon leader. As I turned around, I hear a faint metallic click at my foot…then the explosion. Instantly, I am traveling through the air, my steel pot (head gear) is traveling in one direction, my rucksack previously strapped to my body is traveling in another direction, I can see the visions of my life moving slowly before my eyes in what seemed like an eternity. I feel suspended in time. There is no sound around me. My body is stunned, and I am going in and out of consciousness. While in this suspended state of life and death, I remember praying, 'God, please don't let me die…if you let me live, I will devote my life to saving humanity.'
"God saved my life in Vietnam. Before Vietnam, I lived a purposeless life caring only about fun, booze, and women…But why did he save me? What caused God to turn me around at the moment of the explosion? What was he saving me for? Looking back, I now accept my land-mine explosion encounter in Vietnam as one of many times of major transitions in my life when God interceded to guide me…a spiritual marker that would lay the groundwork for all that would follow."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Timothy Jones's new book is a moving testament to the author's faith.
Jones shares a powerful message of hope within the pages of this invigorating memoir.
Consumers can purchase "My Spiritual Makers" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "My Spiritual Makers," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing