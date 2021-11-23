MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Soldier's Journey with The Presence of God": a powerful exploration of the author's most private experiences. "A Soldier's Journey with The Presence of God" is the creation of published author Arthur David Jr.
David Jr. shares, "Take a roller-coaster ride of emotions through the life of a young soldier as he struggles to find purpose in his life. Journey with him as he comes face-to-face with death and disease, searching to understand why God had a special purpose in store for him.
"Discover how life took him to the very brink of complete hopelessness and how he came to find his purpose lying flat on his back in the middle of a major highway. Share in his incredible true stories of being rescued by God from being buried alive, facing wave after wave of enemy attacks, contracting a rare skin disease, and returning home from Vietnam only to battle a mysterious illness, while struggling daily with PTSD. Read about his painful journey to recovery and how he navigated through depression, discouragement, disappointments, and resentment to finally arrive in a place of peace, purpose, and meaning—a place where God wants for us all.
"Hopefully after reading about his amazing life in search for an understanding of purpose with the presence of God, you may realize that God loves you above all things, and he is with you in every aspect of your life. Trust in him for his faithfulness, his infinite wisdom, and his unfailing love. He will fulfill your purpose if you don't put any obstacles in his way.
"For that reason, he is donating all of his profits from the book to the Wounded Warrior Project and to the veteran's PTSD program.
"'You will seek and find me when you seek me with all your heart' (Jeremiah 29:13).
"Rick David, cowriter of A Soldier's Journey with the Presence of God"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arthur David Jr.'s new book is an inspiring discussion of the struggles faced by many military members.
David Jr.'s honest narrative will tug at the heartstrings of the many who have served and their loved ones.
Consumers can purchase "A Soldier's Journey with The Presence of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Soldier's Journey with The Presence of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing