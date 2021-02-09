MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Marriage is a Covenant, Not an Institution" is an insightful view of how marriage is treated today, as opposed to what marriage should be. "Marriage is a Covenant, Not an Institution" is the creation of published author Arthur J. Lindsey, Sr., a children's church director and minister. This is his second book.
Lindsey, Sr. shares, "No matter how controversial this issue has become, it is still our responsibility to stand against those who would challenge the biblical standards for marriage…Amid all adversity, we must remain committed to the biblical principles and make no apologies for standing for what we believe to be the truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arthur J. Lindsey, Sr.'s new book is a transformational volume for married couples and couples who are yet to get married. In this eye-opening work, the author discusses the covenant of marriage, and how the church and modern laws have changed such practice into an institution over the years.
View a synopsis of "Marriage is a Covenant, Not an Institution" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Marriage is a Covenant, Not an Institution" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Marriage is a Covenant, Not an Institution," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing