MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Let There Be Me": a loving and poetic reminder of God's love. "Let There Be Me" is the creation of published author Ashleigh L. Bailey, a singer, songwriter, and poet from Brampton, Ontario, who loves to transform ordinary circumstances into extraordinary adventures. She studied at both Seneca College and York University.
Bailey shares, "'The whole world is yours; I made it for you. Never forget that what's mine is yours too…' Let There Be Me is a lullaby written to remind your favorite little one that they have been created with gifts and a purpose. In a world where it is easy to get lost in the negative things around us, it is essential to remember who we are and whose we are."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashleigh L. Bailey's new book is an empowering tale of how special each child is.
Bailey shares a delightful tale that expresses to young readers how important they are, and that God is always there for them.
Consumers can purchase "Let There Be Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
