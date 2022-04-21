"Hope After All" from Christian Faith Publishing author Ashley Higgins Byrd is an enjoyable and encouraging message of positivity that explores cultural and historical aspects of the African American experience.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Hope After All": a creative and uplifting message of hope. "Hope After All" is the creation of published author Ashley Higgins Byrd, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Florida.
Higgins Byrd shares, "Veronica has been down lately because of a lot that is going on in the world. She feels as though African Americans are being treated differently compared to other races. She has had some experiences that are not fair. She questioned whether oppression was the beginning of African American history and would they ever get up from this. She was hopeless. But she had an encounter with the wealthiest man to ever live, Mansa Musa. This encounter opened her eyes and changed her life forever."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashley Higgins Byrd's new book is a compelling look into the experiences faced by many African Americans and the vital importance of strong role models.
Higgins Byrd offers a powerful message for young readers in hopes of encouraging the next generation.
Consumers can purchase "Hope After All" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Hope After All," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing