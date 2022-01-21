MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Buddy and Me": a vibrant tale of love, imagination, and commitment to one another. "My Buddy and Me" is the creation of published author Ashley Kantonen, a loving mother and wife who enjoys the outdoors and crafting.
Kantonen shares, "Based on a true story of twin sisters, My Buddy and Me will take your child on an exciting journey page after page. It is sure to capture their attention through repetition and rhyming while also encouraging them to use their imagination. Follow along while the characters become pirates and princesses and so much more as they make each day full of adventure!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashley Kantonen's new book will charm young readers as they explore alongside two creative young girls.
Kantonen provides a fun-filled adventure of the imagination within the pages of this darling children's story.
