"The Gift Of Suffering": a beautiful journey through pages that dive into the subject of suffering, adversities, and finding eventual triumph. "The Gift Of Suffering" is the creation of published author Ashley Lynn Holmes, a writer who lives an adventurous life. Though challenging, she is very pleased with the path God has created for her life.
Holmes shares, "Suffering is a part of life. The degree to which we suffer varies greatly. We see bad things happen to good people, and good things happen to bad people. This is one of the top reasons people don't want to believe in God. They don't want to believe a benevolent God would have so many suffer. During times of trial, we look to God. We grieve when we cannot find God amongst horror.
"What if our suffering is a gift? A gift that is put there to serve the glory of God. What can we gain from the bad that exists all around us? What good can possibly come out of it? It is so easy to look at how suffering has harmed us. Can we look at how suffering rewards us?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashley Lynn Holmes's new book is an inspirational read that presents the beauty of suffering and overcoming it. It brings hope after the storm and journeys the reader through pages of biblical foundation meant to move hearts of believers.
