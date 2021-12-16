MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Love on the Fireline": an enjoyable fiction with compelling twists. "Love on the Fireline" is the creation of published author Ashton M Stevenson, a native of Ohio who attended West Virginia University and later became a rescue swimmer, structure firefighter, arborist, park ranger, natural resource specialist, tour guide, carriage driver, river ranger/raft guide, and EMT. Stevenson is currently a natural resource coordinator at the Seneca County Park District.
Stevenson shares, "Join Kira Christopher as she adventures in the west. Take a day to walk in the boots of a wildland firefighter. Travel from Dunkirk, Ohio, to Pinedale, Wyoming, to the front lines of a wildfire. Attend fire school, engine rides, helicopter escapades, hot boys, and more. Eat, sleep, and breathe with your crew. Experience the food, exercise, smoke, hardships, brotherhood, and love on the fire line."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashton M Stevenson's new book offers readers a creative and enjoyable tale of adventure.
Stevenson's adventurous spirit is apparent within the pages of this compelling action adventure.
Consumers can purchase "Love on the Fireline" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
