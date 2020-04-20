KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATIXA Announces its Online 2020 Summer Certification Series. This 12-course curriculum has been designed for highly interactive and virtual delivery over a two-week period in June 2020. Registrants can earn up to six valuable ATIXA certifications over the course of this series.
This is the broadest range of Title IX certification training courses you can find, from the primary Title IX industry association that invented Title IX Certification ten years ago. Since 2011, ATIXA's panel of experts has provided certification to more than 15,000 professionals through its high quality programs. ATIXA certifications are meaningful emblems of the competence of our trainees, who use them to exemplify professionalism, gain new positions, and earn promotions and pay scale advancement.
The Summer Certification Series is the first of its type, offered fully online. Registrants can pursue a combination of certification sessions that feature interactive question and answer forums with faculty, self-guided curriculum, group work, technique mirroring/modeling exercises, mock hearings, role plays, and case study sessions moderated by ATIXA's experts.
ATIXA leverages sophisticated technology to provide a distance learning and interactive experience that is robust, flexible, highly engaging, and valuable to ATIXA members and the field.
"We are excited to have a virtual way to provide essential certification to Title IX coordinators, investigators, attorneys, hearing officers, and members of the K-12 community. 2020 is a unique year as compliance with new Title IX Regulations will require substantial revision of current policies and procedures, all while the education field is finding ways to continue programs online amidst COVID-19. We are pleased to assist our members and the field to advance their programs," stated Brett A. Sokolow, Esq., President of ATIXA, and a leading national expert on higher education law and high-risk campus and school prevention, health, and safety issues.
Key components of the upcoming 12-course curriculum include the introductory courses, advanced courses, and a new course on the implementation of the new 2020 Title IX Regulations. The new regulations require paradigm-shifting changes to achieve compliance, and this course offers essential learning for all Title IX administrators who seek access to ATIXA's expert breakdown, analysis, and application advice. Several courses are among the most popular, including "Civil Rights Investigator Level One" and "Title IX Coordinator and Administrator Level One."
The online agenda for the Summer Certification Series and registration can be found here.
In the current environment, ATIXA continues to focus on the needs of its members and certificants through scholarships. If you are interested in a multi-course discount or group pricing, please contact ATIXA (610-644-7858) before registering.
Please visit our website at www.atixa.org for more information.
About ATIXA
ATIXA provides a professional association for school and college Title IX coordinators, investigators, and administrators who are interested in serving their districts and campuses more effectively. Since 1972, Title IX has proved to be an increasingly powerful leveling tool, helping to advance gender equity in schools and colleges. Title IX's benefits can be found in promoting equity in academic and athletic programs, preventing hostile environments on the basis of sex, prohibiting sexual harassment and sexual violence, protecting from retaliation, and remedying the effects of other gender-based forms of discrimination. Almost every school district and college in the United States, as well as many hospitals and scouting organizations, are required to have a trained Title IX Coordinator who oversees compliance and works to ensure gender equity. www.atixa.org
