MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Other Woman: Can You Walk Away from It?": a powerful and personal memoir that encourages a rejuvenation of faith. "The Other Woman: Can You Walk Away from It?" is the creation of published author Audrey Maxwell, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and a graduate of Canon Bible College in Orlando, Florida, with a degree in Christian counseling.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Audrey Maxwell is passionate about the beauty of God's creation of mankind. This book was God-inspired to edify, rescue, heal, and bring hope and strategy to all that need an encounter with God as well as a time of refreshing from life's unavoidable curveballs. Priceless Jewels, founded in 2009, came from her conviction to pour into God's Priceless Jewels and Gems all that He has poured into her. Based on Malachi 3:17, the annual Priceless Jewels Women's Conference (Women of Worth Summit) was established. Audrey has been given insight that illuminates the inner worth and value of women who were created and fashioned by God for His good pleasure.
"Over many years, women from all walks of life have been enlightened, transformed, and discovered their worth. They now understand the beauty of being a virtuous woman. Proverbs 31 teaches that a woman's worth is far above rubies, meaning we are among the rarest jewels. Adam proclaimed the original woman to be bone of his bone and flesh of his flesh because she was taken out of him. The OG (original greatness) of God is in every woman, though lying dormant in many. Audrey is anointed by God to call forth the Other Woman (original woman) that she may acknowledge, proclaim, and know her worth. The premise, 'I am SHE (serene, holy, and efficient),' is the Other Woman who has lived within us from the beginning. She's a woman of wonder and royalty. SHE is known as a woman of strength, heart, and elegance. The Other Woman has always been given a bad reputation, but all is not lost. This message is to give her hope and exposure. Enjoy the words of life and hope shared on every page of this book."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Audrey Maxwell's new book will inspire and empower women of any background.
Maxwell shares personal reflections and an empowering message within the pages of this inspiring work.
Also inspired by the book, Maxwell's debut Single entitled The Other Woman is available on all digital outlets.
Consumers can purchase "The Other Woman: Can You Walk Away from It?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Other Woman: Can You Walk Away from It?," contact Booking Agent Anastasia Mack at 404-919-0594. Visit the author's webpage at Audreyrmaxwell.com and follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @audreyrmaxwell.
Further inquiries can be made with the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing