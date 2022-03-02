MEADVILLE, Pa., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Kids At Heart Cookbook": an encouraging approach to learning about the art of cooking no matter one's age. "Kids At Heart Cookbook" is the creation of published author Audrey Vines, a food and nutrition culinary teacher who attended East Carolina University to obtain a bachelor's degree in family and community services, a master's degree in child development/family relations, and a master's degree in education.
Vines shares, "Every recipe in this book has been successfully made by kids including my grandkids. I hope you enjoy cooking with your kids or beginning cooks who are not kids."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Audrey Vine's new book is a vibrant example of the enjoyment one can find in educating others and learning a new skill.
Vine's passion for cooking and teaching young minds is apparent within the pages of this thoughtful cookbook.
