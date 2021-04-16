MEADVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "SYMBO: A Puerto Rican Autobiographical Novel": an emotional socio-biographical tale. "SYMBO: A Puerto Rican Autobiographical Novel" is the creation of published author, August John, a native of Puerto Rico and retired educator.
August writes, "What is this book about?
It is about life and the inevitable consequences of wrong choices. Guillermo asked Symbo, 'What is dead?' There were incidents in his life, both real and in dreams, beyond the visible, and social struggles he needed to understand.
'His hands were holding his thighs. His body began to be pulled by an invisible force.'
'Turning his head, he saw the snake raise his head ready to strike him, but he fell backward.'
Through the guidance of Symbo, Guillermo sought to make sense of life's enigma. This is a true story based on Puerto Rican families and their daily struggles, as seen by Guillermo in his growing years.
Symbo's words were the rudder that helped him navigate through life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, August John's new book welcomes readers to experience the clash of cultures experienced by many as they strive to establish themselves in a new, unknown country.
With depictions of real-life incidents alongside fictionalized adaptations, August John's work is an intelligent tale of family and reconciliation of cultures.
View a synopsis of "SYMBO: A Puerto Rican Autobiographical Novel" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"SYMBO: A Puerto Rican Autobiographical Novel" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "SYMBO: A Puerto Rican Autobiographical Novel", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing