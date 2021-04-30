MEADVILLE, Pa., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Broken Vessel: My Story, My Glory": a poignant narrative that tells the story behind His glory and how anyone can be transformed into a beneficial instrument of God. "The Broken Vessel: My Story, My Glory" is the creation of published author Augustine Chimere-eze Nwanguma, a lively child of God blessed with the wisdom of God's holiness. He is a corporate and marketplace minister and currently works in the Nursing profession.
Nwanguma shares, "The Broken Vessel is a Story of Greatness. In the book, Augustine clearly shows in no uncertain terms that anybody can attain greatness no matter their present status. All it takes is simple yieldedness to God. He maintained that greatness is a part of our divine design and that only in the hands of God, we are refined, defined and thoroughly processed and prepared as vessels of honor to impact our world more positively. Do you desire a life of purpose and productivity? Do you want your life to touch humanity all over the world? Do you want God to make something beautiful out of your life? If your answer to these questions are 'yes' then, The Broken Vessel is for you.
"In this book, you will discover:
- how valuable you are to God and humanity,
- the making of God's vessel,
- how to go through what you are going through and come through a better person,
- your God-ordained purpose."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Augustine Chimere-eze Nwanguma's new book is a spiritual manual published to educate Christians about God's ultimate purpose in raising His vessels and deploying His children into the world with their own distinctive qualities, in hopes for them to create a change through that uniqueness.
