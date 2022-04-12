"The Little Book" from Christian Faith Publishing author Austin Winchester is a powerful testament to the truths found within God's word and how it relates to the world today.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Little Book": a potent argument for the importance of living a God-first life. "The Little Book" is the creation of published author Austin Winchester.
Winchester shares, "'The Little Book' was written for a deeper understanding of Christian theology, from not only the protestant perspective, but also from tradition. An attempt to balance the revelation of scripture given to me by the Holy Ghost both intellectually and spiritually, with philosophy of the forefathers of the faith, paganism, and atheism, and the shadows of truth found therein. I maintain the superiority and absolute nature of Christ over all things, consisting of all things, outlining the basic principles of Christianity to what may be truth, to what is absolute truth, to what isn't truth at all, I also maintain the importance of the physical faith, as Christ (God) was manifest in the flesh, that all men might be saved."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Austin Winchester's new book will challenge and encourage believers both new and established.
Winchester shares a physical call to spiritual arms through key doctrines such as Baptismal Regeneration to help others embrace and uphold key Christian tenants.
