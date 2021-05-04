MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Very Mischievous Miss Coco": a nostalgic tale of family life. "The Very Mischievous Miss Coco" is the creation of published author, A. C. Gonzales, a loving wife and mother who had a rewarding career as an educator for thirty-five years before retiring to enjoy time with grandchildren.
Ms. Gonzales shares, "The Very Mischievous Miss Coco is a book brimming with humorous stories about a very inquisitive little girl. She lives with her mother, grandmother, little brother, and her five uncles in a barrio (neighborhood) where she is surrounded by family and friends who love her. Coco's family is just like any other family with problems, tribulations, and triumphs. This story portrays an honest and realistic setting as the reader experiences the customs and traditions of a Hispanic family in south Texas.
Through Coco's stories, join the family eating and sharing funny anecdotes at the dinner table, also visiting with neighbors on the front porch in the warm south Texas evenings. Coco will introduce you to many different characters, who will remind you of people in your own life. They make each day interesting, and incite Coco's natural curiosity of the world, in the adventures of The Very Mischievous Miss Coco."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, A. C. Gonzales' new book is a charming assortment of light-hearted tales of childhood.
Packed with fond remembrances and family tradition, this charming book is certain to entertain and delight readers everywhere.
