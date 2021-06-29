MEADVILLE, Pa., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Wake Up, America: Bible Stories to Compare with Today In God We Trust": a straightforward comparison. "Wake Up, America: Bible Stories to Compare with Today In God We Trust" is the creation of published author, Abraham Hershberger, raised in a Mennonite household and born-again Christian.
Abraham shares, "Unity in Spirit
And other sheep I have, which are not of this fold: them also I must bring, and they shall hear my voice; and there shall be one fold, and one shepherd. (John 10:16)
My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. (John 10:27)
James a servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ, to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting. (James 1:1)
Praise ye the Lord. Praise God in his sanctuary: praise him in the _ of his power.
Praise him for his mighty acts: praise him according to his excellent greatness. (Ps. 150:1–2)
The Muslims and Jews will one day realize that there is only one true God, our Lord and Savior. That He is a God of love and not of hatred and killing. Once they come to that realization, all the killings and hatred would stop. With God, all things are possible. Praise the Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (1 John 3:15–17)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Abraham Hershberger's new book offers readers Scripture as compared to modern humanity's most difficult concerns.
A combination of pertinent Holy Writ and the authors musings, alongside poetry penned by his wife, awaits within the pages of this new release. This title offers many opportunities for deep reflection regarding the troubles of our modern world.
View a synopsis of "Wake Up, America: Bible Stories to Compare with Today In God We Trust" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Wake Up, America: Bible Stories to Compare with Today In God We Trust" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Wake Up, America: Bible Stories to Compare with Today In God We Trust", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing