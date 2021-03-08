MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Career Day": a powerful and captivating tale about one young boy's love for an unsung superhero. "Career Day" is the creation of published author, Adam Kollar, a military veteran who honorably served in the United States Navy as an air traffic controller.

Kollar states: "Through these stories you will see the children teach, help, and love one another. In these stories you will learn about the important things in life—God, family, friends, and country. I hope everyone reading enjoys their journey through the stories of the children at Good Deeds Elementary."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Kollar's new book is a beautifully illustrated and touching children's story that highlights the importance of the real-life superheroes who fight to make the world a safer place to live.

While an entertaining read throughout, Kollar's book excels primarily as an educational resource that invites young readers to reconsider what it means to live a meaningful, courageous, and inspiring life.

View a synopsis of "Career Day" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Career Day" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Career Day", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.