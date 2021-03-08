MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Career Day": a powerful and captivating tale about one young boy's love for an unsung superhero. "Career Day" is the creation of published author, Adam Kollar, a military veteran who honorably served in the United States Navy as an air traffic controller.
Kollar states: "Through these stories you will see the children teach, help, and love one another. In these stories you will learn about the important things in life—God, family, friends, and country. I hope everyone reading enjoys their journey through the stories of the children at Good Deeds Elementary."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Adam Kollar's new book is a beautifully illustrated and touching children's story that highlights the importance of the real-life superheroes who fight to make the world a safer place to live.
While an entertaining read throughout, Kollar's book excels primarily as an educational resource that invites young readers to reconsider what it means to live a meaningful, courageous, and inspiring life.
