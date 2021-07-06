MEADVILLE, Pa., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Relationship with a Troubled Generation: Love, Obedience, Justice": an inspirational work with a new perspective on faith. "God's Relationship with a Troubled Generation: Love, Obedience, Justice" is the creation of published author, Ade O. Onifade, an inquisitive millennial who prides himself in his work as a life group leader.
Discussing how he seeks to shed light on God's role in today's troubled world, Onifade writes, "Considering the global pandemic, political tension, and social
injustice that has plagued the world, many people seek answers about God's truth and position in times like these while some others are discouraged about the truth in God's Word and justice. The book raises interesting and insightful views on life's biggest misery (death), offers biblical and historical facts on the truth about the divinity of God, challenges the evolution theory, discusses and warns against common misconceptions about God, ungodly doctrines, and why Christianity is different and unique. Furthermore, it discusses why it is one's sole responsibility to seek the truth about the existence of God and the afterlife, explaining what God expects from us according to his own standards."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ade O. Onifade's new book is a tale of faith with a present-day outlook.
As a millennial who is inquisitive about the divine purpose and pattern of this world, Onifade is aware of the issues, confusion, and pressure that is prevalent among his generation and firmly believes these struggles can be overcome through a strong relationship with Christ.
