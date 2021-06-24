MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I Am a Walking Testimony: To God Be the Glory": a deeply personal reflection on her challenging journey from neglected child to domestic abuse survivor. "I Am a Walking Testimony: To God Be the Glory" is the creation of published author Aishah Kelsick-Ricks, a loving mother of seven currently residing in Shreveport, Louisiana, where she works as a mental health specialist and teaches others to overcome their own challenges.
The author writes, "This book is inspired by my first book titled 'The Dedication to the Trial of My Life'. I want my readers to know the true story behind the poetry and how a strength greater than myself helped me along the way of my life's journey. This great spiritual being was there throughout my childhood and still is the significant part of my life. I am talking about God, ladies and gentlemen. If it was not for him, I would not be here today. I owe him everything that I am. So with this book, I give him all the glory because he inspired me to write it. In my darkest hour, I birthed out my life's story. I hope this book sends a powerful message to those who have been labeled the middle child, the black sheep, and lets them know though ostracized and set apart they are still somebody who was born with a purpose and an identity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aishah Kelsick-Ricks's new book is a searing tale of abuse, betrayal, and perseverance for a young woman and her children.
"Through all my pain and strife, I came to know God. By putting all my faith and trust in him, I could overcome my life's greatest trials of tribulation. People say life is about trial and error, but I say it is the trial that one can seize the day that ultimately matters. I often find myself saying, "Mama never said there would be days like this," even though Mama wasn't there to teach me the most valuable les- son in life. I would say that throughout my life I have been through four great trials. The reason I name them great trials is because they were the ones that had the most impact on my life. This book will introduce three great trials that I faced with the strength of a higher power—God—that got me through them all. Yes, I believe in God. In fact, I know that there would be no me without him. Therefore, I dedicate this book to the spirit of God and give him all the glory. So please sit back as I share my divine paths that made me into the woman that I am today."
View a synopsis of "I Am a Walking Testimony: To God Be the Glory" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "I Am a Walking Testimony: To God Be the Glory" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "I Am a Walking Testimony: To God Be the Glory", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing