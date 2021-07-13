MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Cake for Two, Jesus and Me": a fun and heartwarming children's story that follows Ethan on his journey to share a slice of cake with Jesus Christ. "Cake for Two, Jesus and Me" is the creation of published author, Alejandro Herrera, who is a dad, son, brother, friend, and humble servant of God.
Author Alejandro Herrera is thankful that God has given him the opportunity and talent to write children's books. He feels inspired by God's love and the love he has for his children.
Author Alejandro Herrera writes, "The garden was full of life. The birds were weaving nest in the oak trees. The bees and butterflies were flying around the rosebushes. In the center of the garden, there was a boy named Ethan sitting down and eating a slice of cake."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alejandro Herrera's new book serves as a reminder that Jesus Christ is waiting with open arms and when the time is right, we will enter his glorious presence.
Complete with colorful illustrations, this inspiring story highlights how Jesus is always there for those who love him. As Ethan encounters various obstacles throughout his journey, Jesus and Heaven's gatekeepers are there by his side to help him through.
