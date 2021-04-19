LANCASTER, Pa., Apr. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alica Puskar, a lifelong animal lover who loves playing the piano, swimming, and her sweet little dog, Lila, has completed her new book "The Kill": a compelling tale and her third published work.
The woman in the book is plagued by a car accident that killed her mother. She has a problem sleeping. She develops a horrible way to get through her grief and inability to sleep. She never misses her mark, and she lives as normal a life as she can. No one has ever discovered why these victims died, making her an invisible killer.
Published by Page Publishing, Alica Puskar's engrossing book is a spellbinding tale that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Kill" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
