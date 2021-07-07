MEADVILLE, Pa., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Don't Get Caught Up in the Story: Just Get the Message": includes testimonies from Crandell's life as a Spirit-filled child of God. The testimonies in this book will surely encourage, challenge, and change any mind-set of traditional teaching and religion into a true relationship, allowing readers to build their own foundation with the Lord to guide them through life. Alicia uses her words to speak forth wisdom into God's people.
"Don't Get Caught Up in the Story: Just Get the Message" is the creation of published author, Alicia Crandell, a God-fearing wife and mother, who finds great pleasure in digging deep in the Word of God to experience His beauty. Born in Los Angeles, California, the thirty-three-year-old has been chosen by God to be on a mission for the Lord to spread His Gospel to all people by accepting Christ calling on her life to strengthen God's people prayer life and personal relationship with Christ. Her confidence lies in Christ and not in herself or things of this world.
Crandell writes, "Ashamed of my weakness but willing to share it to heal from my pain. Second Corinthians 11:30 states, 'If I must boast, I will boast in the things which concern my infirmity.' Knowing that the Lord is my strength calms my spirit. Second Corinthians 12:9–10 states, 'My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness. Therefore, most gladly I will rather boast in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me. Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in needs, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake. For when I am weak, then I am strong.' Thank you, Lord, for making me strong when I was weak. Through your Word, I received direction, correction, and encouragement to continue staying faithful to you; you won't leave me, nor forsake me. Joy, pain, gain, I'm a part of Christ's gang. In this book, I will share how to bang Christ name without the shame. I have gained all things through Christ's name. You will experience how I traded revenge as my friend and invited Christ to sit in. Learning how to plant seeds for Christ for Jesus saved my life. Gaining the wisdom to trust the Lord without a doubt and watch Christ knock the enemy out is what this life is all about! Thank you, Lord, for not allowing my faith to be paralyzed. I love you, Lord. In Jesus's name, amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crandell's new book shares her unabashed love for the Word of God.
View a synopsis of "Don't Get Caught Up in the Story: Just Get the Message" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Don't Get Caught Up in the Story: Just Get the Message" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Don't Get Caught Up in the Story: Just Get the Message", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing