MEADVILLE, Pa., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "How They Met": an engaging work inspired by the many couples he has met in his travels. "How They Met" is the creation of published author Allen Lee Byram, an avid voyager who has visited several countries and traveled around the entire continental United States.
Allen Lee Byram grew up in Virginia. He received a BA in computer science from Strayer University, an AAS in business management from Lord Fairfax Community College. Before college, he worked for himself as Allen the handyman. Then he landed a job with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
In 1999, he started working for FEMA as a computer/network specialist. Working in the tech lab was the main part of his job, and the other part of his job was to travel where a disaster occurred. The disaster could be a flood, hurricane, or tornado. He would travel to these disasters with a special trained staff to do the work. While working with the victims of the storms, he heard many sad stories. He would try to change the conversation to something of a more positive side by asking them how they met.
In 2004, he met his wife, Vicki, through an online dating service. As they began to correspond to each other, he realized she also likes to travel. At this time, Vicki was traveling with a couple of her coworkers to the Dominican Republic. When she returned, they met over dinner, and he told her that he was getting ready to go on a cruise to the Bahamas. She went with him.
During their travels, they met so many different people, and he would always ask them how they met. This is what inspired him to write this book.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allen Lee Byram's new book is an inspiring homage to love in the modern era.
View a synopsis of "How They Met" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "How They Met" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "How They Met", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing