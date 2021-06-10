MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Truth and Faith": a thought-provoking argument for acceptance of faith. "Truth and Faith" is the creation of published author, Andrew W. P. Gage, a loving husband and passionate seeker of the truth in God's word.
Gage shares, "Truth and Faith is a book to dispute the worldview, the mentality that Christianity is just another story or fable that we tell our children. Some scientists like to ridicule faith as childhood fantasies or just a human fabrication to answer questions that science can answer better. Psychologists like for us to follow their interpretation of how to live instead of God's way. Even political leaders like to use and abuse religion to gain their own goals. We see it every day coming out of Hollywood, as they try to convince us to think as they do.
Truth and Faith is a book set out to prove faith and truth are to be the same thing. It is not a human understanding or the human way of thinking, but a recognizing of the truth of the world around us, one created by God. If God created the universe, He created how it works. He creates the truth of how the world works.
People believe the universe is chaos, but imagine it is so far above our understanding that it appears chaotic to us, but to God, it is all one big plan. Now apply that truth to faith. After thirty-plus years of studying the Bible, I have discovered that Jesus was in God's plan before the creation of the universe, before the earth came to be. Jesus literally is the image of God because He is God. Adam's sin, Abraham's promise, Moses's law, and Jesus's death were all part of the plan from the beginning, played out for us a little at a time so we could understand, over the millennia, His plan from the beginning.
When Jesus died, He said, 'It is finished.' The whole plan for redemption from the beginning of the world, the plan, was complete. Come explore these truths with me and judge for yourself."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Andrew W. P. Gage's new book is a complex exploration of God's plan as detailed within the Bible.
Following a thirty-year consideration of the bible, Gage was inspired to write the narrative presented regarding truth and faith, chaos and control, and science and religion. Readers will find themselves considering unique perspectives and, potentially, a renewed sense of faith.
