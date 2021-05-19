MEADVILLE, Pa., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Before You Fast: Fasting Journal": a helpful and supportive journal designed to assists readers through the experience of fasting. "Before You Fast: Fasting Journal" is the creation of published author, Anita Bell, the founder of Anointed Prayers Ministries in Lockport, NY.
Bell writes: "Before You Fast was birthed out of a conversation between myself and a few women of God. It was after the New Year, when Christiandom is in fasting season. We were wrestling with whether or not we should fast just because our churches called a corporate fast or if we should abstain because it was not prompted by the spirit of God.
"As a result of that discussion, I felt compelled to go to the word of God to make my own determination. I have to say, God opened my eyes a bit more about the fast and what really makes it effective. It is my prayer that God will show up like never before during those times you feel the need to fast and pray."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Bell's new book is an interactive journal that guides readers through the period of fasting by providing support and guidance on the emotional, spiritual, psychological, and physical challenges to be expected by the novitiate faster.
