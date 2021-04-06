MEADVILLE, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A New Understanding": a sweet, fun, and edifying tale about the challenges and rewards of following God and the important life lessons that humans can learn by observing the spirit and nature of animals. "A New Understanding" is the creation of published author, Anita Neal.
Neal writes: "My hope for others as they read these words is that they can understand the love God has for each of his creation and for all of us to treat all living things with respect and kindness. He does not make any mistake in anything he makes, and there is always a divine purpose and direction in everything he does."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Anita Neal's new book is the next journey in heaven started by the characters from Our Home of Love: From a Dog's Perspective. The tale continues to follow Dittim's journey in attempting to understand what heaven is about. Daniel, Isaiah, Jeremiah, and many of the prophets tried to teach the Israelites and subsequent believers of their real home in heaven, as did Jesus in John 14:2 in stating: "I am going there to prepare a place for you."
In this adorable, entertaining, and thought-provoking tale, Neal's animal characters further convey this all-important message in showing how God's love applies to all of His creation and also through their exploration of the some of the most abiding and weighty themes that believers have pondered since time immemorial. The result is a riveting, comforting, and engaging tale that will delight readers of all ages, ilks, and denominations.
View a synopsis of "A New Understanding" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A New Understanding" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A New Understanding", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
