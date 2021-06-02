MEADVILLE, Pa., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Li'l Big Souls: Jesus Makes Us Whole": an enjoyably musical arrangement. "Li'l Big Souls: Jesus Makes Us Whole" is the creation of published author, Annette K. Wolfin.
An excerpt from the book explains, "Li'l Big Souls reflects love to the Lord. A collection of childlike melodies. The children gathering together reading, singing, and enjoying worshiping and praising Jesus.
God's words coming in full color through scriptures and illustrations.
God calls each star by name. Jesus loves you, guides you, directs you, and shows you the way. The Bible tells you so.
So enjoy the time to share the Lord with family and friends and to those you may not know.
'Jesus inside.'
No matter if you turn right or left, up or down, side to side loving and cherishing.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette K. Wolfin's new book is an enjoyable tale intended to inspire little ones in their faith.
With creative writings and engaging imagery, this arrangement of lyrical verses is certain to capture the imagination of little ones everywhere.
