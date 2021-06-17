MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nick Becomes a Guardian" is a heartfelt story that follows Nick on his journey to becoming a Guardian. "Nick Becomes a Guardian" is the creation of published author, Annette Nace, a project manager for a healthcare organization.
Author Annette Nace discusses the purpose behind her work, writing, "This book is dedicated to my sister, Tammy, who departed from our lives way too soon but left behind many wonderful memories. Also, to my nephew and niece who got to meet Jesus before they get to meet me! This story would not exist without all of them. Finally, to my grandson, Gavin, who provided great insight for making this story better for the young reader."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette Nace's new book follows Nick as he discovers that becoming a Guardian is not as simple as it looks. He can't even fly yet! He learns some lessons, meets a special friend, and, pretty soon, he is wearing a new pair of wings.
Annette prays this story will bring peace to those who have experienced the loss of a child and a smile to everyone else.
View a synopsis of "Nick Becomes a Guardian" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Nick Becomes a Guardian" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Nick Becomes a Guardian", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing