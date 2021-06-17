MEADVILLE, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Nick Becomes a Guardian" is a heartfelt story that follows Nick on his journey to becoming a Guardian. "Nick Becomes a Guardian" is the creation of published author, Annette Nace, a project manager for a healthcare organization.

Author Annette Nace discusses the purpose behind her work, writing, "This book is dedicated to my sister, Tammy, who departed from our lives way too soon but left behind many wonderful memories. Also, to my nephew and niece who got to meet Jesus before they get to meet me! This story would not exist without all of them. Finally, to my grandson, Gavin, who provided great insight for making this story better for the young reader."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Annette Nace's new book follows Nick as he discovers that becoming a Guardian is not as simple as it looks. He can't even fly yet! He learns some lessons, meets a special friend, and, pretty soon, he is wearing a new pair of wings.

Annette prays this story will bring peace to those who have experienced the loss of a child and a smile to everyone else.

View a synopsis of "Nick Becomes a Guardian" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Nick Becomes a Guardian" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Nick Becomes a Guardian", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.