MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In The Midst Of The Waves": a moving and captivating memoir about the power of faith and God's unwavering care for all those who seek Him in times of need. "In The Midst Of The Waves" is the creation of published author, Antonio Restituyo, a pastor appointed by the Ministry Start Church who now serves at the church Place of Prayer and as a biblical teacher at the Biblical Institute at New Dimension in Christ.
Restituyo writes: "This book is a reflection of what my life was, but perhaps, it is the reflection of what your life is. When you read it, you will observe that my wrong decisions and my false thoughts were not the reality of the dreams that I always had; that's why I found myself immersed in the middle of the waves, dark and strong waves that dragged me deeper and deeper, but thank God, He did not let me drown; He was always by my side, but I did not see Him. When I was about to die, He took me out in the middle of the waves and covered me with his light and with his love; you can also get out of the waves you are in today, look for Him, he is around you. Seek Him so that you can also testify to others, that God took me out, that God brought you out of the midst of the waves."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antonio Restituyo's new book is a moving and thought-provoking memoir that explores the healing, consoling, and transformational capacity bestowed upon those who choose to invest their faith in God and walk His path as ardent believers in His plan.
Told with touching honesty and startling insight into the nuances of the human soul, Restituyo's book is one sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds and, most importantly, provide a source of inspiration and encouragement to all those who have ever struggled to navigate life's often tempestuous waters.
View a synopsis of "In The Midst Of The Waves" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "In The Midst Of The Waves" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
