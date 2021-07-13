MEADVILLE, Pa., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Tithing to Giving to Kingdom Living: Preparing for the Kingdom Blessings of God": a gripping and potent work that examines the teachings of the Church. "Tithing to Giving to Kingdom Living: Preparing for the Kingdom Blessings of God" is the creation of published author, Apostle D. Sampson, who gave his life to the Lord at the age of twenty-one and began preaching the Gospel just five months later. Immediately, he began to have an impact in ministry. Just three years later, he was confirmed to be a prophet of the Lord.
At the age of twenty-seven, author Apostle D. Sampson left his home in Yonkers, New York, to start a new life. Tragically, the murder of his older brother was the event that solidified his character. After experiencing the loss of someone who loved and protected him during his life, Apostle D. Sampson vowed to love and protect others as a man of God.
In explaining one of the many scriptures that refer to our relationship to God, Author Apostle D. Sampson writes, "What that scripture is actually saying is that we must worship God with the understanding that the spiritual realm is the only reality to God. So the only way that we can truly worship him, is to make that our reality too. Because the spiritual realm is the only thing that can be considered truth to God. Everything else is just an illusion. Many of you have been living in a fairy tale, thinking that you have been worshipping God but you haven't even determined what is real to him yet. That's why so many people are afraid to face the truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle D. Sampson's new book is designed to change the hearts and lives of readers and to remind them that the truth will set them free.
