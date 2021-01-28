MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Tragic to Triumphal": a powerful and poignant memoir about overcoming adversity and tragedy with the aid of unwavering faith. "From Tragic to Triumphal" is the creation of published author, Apostle Wanda Stephen, who serves as pastor of Jesus Real International Ministry and as a community advocate.
Apostle Stephen writes: "My book is to help people from day to day after the effect of going through tragic situations, because so much is going on in this world.
This book is about everyday life and its challenges but if you can trust the Lord like I had to do with everyday challenges both good and bad, God will turn them into a triumph.
That is what this book is all about. I lost my son, I missed my husband for two years, but God TURNED them into triumph for me.
You are the next to testify."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Wanda Stephen's new book is a touching and inspiring memoir that recounts how one woman—through faith, bravery, and an unwavering resolve to serve God—found the fortitude and courage required to cope with and overcome tragedy.
